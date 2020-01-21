WHITEHOUSE, Texas — APEC Founder and President Bobby Stroupe has been able to watch Mahomes’ progression as an athlete through the lens of athletic performance training. From his perspective, it’s more than Mahomes’ arm talent that makes him special.

“We had a long history, long relationship together and it's been awesome to be able to learn his body what works for him and try to get better at really trying to maximize the gifts that God has given him,” Stroupe said.

As Bobby Stroupe has watched Mahomes’ growth as an athlete, he says Mahomes stands out in some unexpected areas.

“Patrick’s got a unique body so he doesn't solve problems athletically like other people do. His reaction speed, his ability to perceive things in the environment are very unique. He's got mobility, obviously, look at the two injuries that he had this year. His joint mobility and his ability to withstand to be resilient because contact is paramount,” Stroupe said.

That resiliency allowed Mahomes to recover quickly from a knee injury that would have threatened the season for most players.

“We are constantly putting him in uncomfortable positions and asking him to be comfortable. Constantly trying to expose them to different movement patterns, because perceptually if you’ve been there before the more likely able to recover from going in positions,” Stroupe explained.

One play that specifically stood out to Stroupe in Mahomes’ most recent win in the AFC Championship Game was his rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

“I was just so happy for him to see him to make that run because he's not just a big arm, he's not just a guy that can throw it around. He's an athlete and he's a runner,” Stroupe said.

Now, it’s time to get ready for the big one, the Super Bowl.

“This week is a big training week and this is the last hard work week he can have. Next week is going to focus on all football. So yeah, there's an agenda this week. There's a lot to be done, and I know between our conversations and what the Chiefs have for him, Patrick is going to prepare in every way possible. He's going to be ready,” Stroupe said.

