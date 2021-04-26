Pilot who died in Rusk County plane crash retired from American Airlines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man who was a career airline pilot and later flew for Stebbins Aviation in Longview died in a plane crash this past week in Rusk County.
William J. Weatherspoon, 74, died in the April 19 crash, Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Cindy Redmon confirmed Monday.
In a preliminary report released the day after the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the pilot had died; however, the agency did not release the pilot’s name. The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
