Piping tech company holds groundbreaking at East Kilgore Industrial Park

Composite Piping Technology LLC, along with city officials and Kilgore Economic Development Corporation staff, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — Composite Piping Technology LLC, along with city officials and Kilgore Economic Development Corporation staff, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the site of the company's planned facility.

In partnership with Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), Composite Piping Technology has purchased nearly 15 acres in the East Kilgore Industrial Park, where they plan to build a 45,000 square foot facility.

In Kilgore City Council’s April 25 meeting, KEDC Executive Director Lisa Denton outlined the project, spotlighting a total company investment of $14.3 million with a commitment by the company to create up to 39 new jobs.