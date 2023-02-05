Police make 1 arrest, identify other suspect believed to be involved in second Jasper-area shooting

The second suspect, who's name is not being released pending formal charges, has not been arrested at this time.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department has made an arrest and identified another person both believed to be involved in a car-to-car shooting that happened soon after the after-prom party shooting on April 23.

According to arrest documents, as deputies were identifying victims of the after-prom party shooting that left 11 people injured at the local hospital, the sheriff's office heard about multiple shots fired in the area of Bevil Loop in the city of Jasper.

Police said in an update Wednesday that at least one of the two individuals are believed to have returned fire at the four suspects, who have since been arrested in connection with the after-prom party shooting.

Jaquise Tayshun Bell, 19, of Jasper, was arrested after turning himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The second suspect, who's name is not being released pending formal charges, has not been arrested at this time.

Bell is charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor, and additional charges are being worked on for Bell and possibly the second suspect.

Officials say evidence at the Bevil Loop shooting helped investigators identify four suspects in the after-prom party shooting on County Road 263. Those suspects, Cheston Hartsfield, 18, of Newton; Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton; Cameron Hartsfield, 19, of Newton; Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton, have all been charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized crime.