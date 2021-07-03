Police: Murchison man abused 5-year-old child who later ran away from home in April

The child was taken to the Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County, where the boy told a deputy that Miller pushed his head into the shower and hurt his mouth.

MURCHISON, Texas — A Murchison man accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy who later disappeared from his home in April was recently indicted in Smith County.

Weldon Nash Miller, 24, was arrested on April 21 and a grand jury handed down an indictment on May 20. He remains in the Smith County Jail for the injury to a child charge on a $250,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miller's arrest is in connection with an Arp-area child who went missing April 7. A report wasn't made to the Smith County Sheriff's Office until three hours after the child's disappearance was noticed.

The child was later found safely the next morning, which was 14 hours after the child was last seen.