Police: Nacogdoches County man arrested after shooting, standoff

Steven Perry, 40, is charged with two third-degree felonies for deadly conduct.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested earlier this week after police say he fired several shots in a residential area and barricaded himself in a home.

Steven Perry, 40, is charged with two third-degree felonies for deadly conduct.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Perry fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood, including some that struck nearby vehicles and property, Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of County Road 735.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they determined Perry barricaded himself inside a home. Law enforcement established a perimeter while a NCSO negotiator tried to get Perry to surrender and exit the home, police said.

Deputies also learned of reports regarding multiple weapons inside the home and SWAT team officers were called in. Perry exited the home just before 1 p.m. and was arrested, the sheriff's office said.