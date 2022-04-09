x
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of reported hostage situation

This is an ongoing investigation and the CCSO says the public is not in immediate danger at this time.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is responding to a hostage situation in the Oakland community.

According to the CCSO, officials, including SWAT, are on scene on Highway 84 near the Texas State Railroad Depot.

Authorities say a barricaded person has been holding someone hostage throughout the night .

The CCSO being assisted by DPS Swat and negotiation teams, as well as Nacogdoches police, and Texas Dept. of Transportation.

