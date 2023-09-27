Police: Suicidal person seen walking toward Rusk High School with weapon, all campuses placed on lockdown for safety

"There is no danger inside the schools," police said.

RUSK, Texas — All Rusk ISD campuses are on lockdown for safety as police say a suicidal person with a weapon was seen walking toward the high school.

According to the Rusk Police Department, officers are aware that a suicidal person with a weapon is walking towards the high school and all campuses in Rusk are currently locked down for their safety.

Police said there is no danger inside the schools.

"Please keep your distance from the schools for the time being so that all law enforcement can continue in their search for this individual," the police department said.