Polk County man sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

POLK COUNTY, Texas — A Livingston man was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamines.

Paul Michael Oliver, 54, who entered a guilty plea last August, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court information shows that on Nov. 2, 2020, Oliver was arrested at his home for an outstanding parole violation warrant. During his arrest, law enforcement noticed Oliver trying to hide a clear bag that had a crystal substance in a closet.

A lab test later confirmed the substance was 684 grams of meth, and a search of the home yielded drug paraphernalia like scales and multiple clear plastic baggies, according to the court information.