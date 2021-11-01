REPORT: Tennessee Titans to sign Adrian Peterson following Derrick Henry injury

Peterson, who's currently a free agent, will play in the AFC for the first time in his career.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Titans are signing an East Texas native to their practice squad with plans to elevate him to the 53-man roster.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Adrian Peterson will sign with the Titans following Derrick Henry's season-ending injury.

Peterson, who's currently a free agent, will play in the AFC for the first time in his career.

The Palestine High School graduate has had stints with the following teams:

Minnesota Vikings (2007-2016)

Arizona Cardinals (2017)

Washington Football Team (2018-2019)

Detroit Lions (2020)

The 36-year-old running back has rushed for 14,820 yards on 3,192 attempts in his career. He's scored 118 touchdowns and recorded 121 runs of 20 yards or more. He's also had six receiving touchdowns.