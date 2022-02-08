Water restrictions impact lawn services

Cities across East Texas are implementing water conservation notices and yards are going dry.

BULLARD, Texas — Owner of Camp Davis Stone and Grass John Beasley sells stone, grass, and other supplies to lawncare services. Beasley sais that yards across East Texas are going dry.

"I’d call them and say hey we’re are about to order, do you want yours and they say 'no I’m going to wait until its cooler or rains a little bit so I don’t have to water it because I can’t water it,'" Beasley.

Water restrictions are leaving many yards thirsty for water. The City of Bullard hasn’t been in a conservation notice since 2013, and that’s the same year the city was at a level two notice.

Founder of Southern Lawn Care Lee Davenport started his business in Bullard this year in the midst of the drought.

"It’s defiantly going to affect the lawn mowing business for sure. That could actually slow it down instead of one week it's two weeks, three weeks or once a month. Grass is not going to grow if you don’t water it," Davenport said.

Beasley said that come this fall and next summer, he expects more people to buy grass to replace what didn’t make it through this Summer.

"We haven’t seen an increase, yet we’ve seen a decrease because people can’t water yet," Beasley said.

And with no rainwater to quench that thirst, Davenport said he's got to work with what he has.

Davenport said that if you are going to water your yard, to do it in the morning because if you water overnight, you could get fungus on your yard.