Rusk County Commissioners approve pay raises across the board for 2024 budget

All Rusk County employees will see a $2,500 raise and an additional $1,000 for emergency dispatchers.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Rusk County Commissioner's Court approved a raise for all Rusk County workers as part of their budget for the upcoming year.

Rusk County Commissioner Precinct 4, Bennie Whitworth said retention of the sheriff's deputies in the state is a challenge across the board.

"That’s a statewide problem that we see and we’re not immune to it here in Rusk County," Whitworth said.

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners court ook a step that could help with this problem by approving a $2,500 raise for all county employees, including the sheriff’s deputies.

"I’m no where close to getting this agency to where it needs to be," Rusk County Sheriff, JohnWayne Valdez said. "So, think about this. If I’m constantly turning over, I’m never going to get there."

Take for example, the Henderson Police Department starts pay at around $54,000 ctompared to the Rusk County Sherrif’s Office starts at around $50,000.

Resident Karen Holland attended the meeting to talk about the need.

"We need more deputies in this county to protect and serve. A lot of these deputies were raised in Rusk County and want to come back to Rusk County, but they also need to provide for their families," Holland said.

Senate Bill 22 could change this by offering rural county sheriff's departments that additional state funding for higher wages.

"Senate bill 22 will come into play by giving our sheriff’s department and district attorney and constables a little extra money," Whitworth said.

This money will come in the form of a state grant. This will be on top of the $2,500 raise included in the county’s budget.