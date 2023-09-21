Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrests three people in connection to drug charges

This investigation is still ongoing and law enforcement is anticipating additional arrests to be made.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered drugs at their residency.

According to an investigation led by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, leads were developed to a controlled substance search at 1307 MLK Street in Henderson.

Inside the home, police found methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana, and firearms.

The three people that were arrested are Frank Torres Lewis, 50, Cheryl Redwine Lewis, 50, and Derrick Lewis, 44, all of Henderson.

Frank Lewis was charged with criminal offenses of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony of the second degree, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA), a state jail felony, unlawful possession of a firearm and a felony of the third degree.

Cheryl Lewis is serving warrants for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Derrick Lewis is serving an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one.

The three individuals were all booked into the Rusk County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 19.