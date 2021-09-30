Rusk Fire Department pays respect to Alto Officer Ryan Vasquez who died after battling COVID-19

“It hits a little harder being that they're in the same field as we are," one fire chief said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Several police departments paid their respects during a procession held on highway 69 going into Pollok just south of Lufkin.

The procession was held for Alto officer Ryan Vasquez who died of COVID-19 on September 7 at 43-years old.

One of the police departments that paid homage to the officer was the Rusk Police Department in Cherokee County.

Second Assistant Chief for Rusk Fire Department Jonathan Phillips says it’s hard to see an officer gone so soon.

“It hits a little harder being that they're in the same field as we are. Being a first responder it's a little bit different when it's one of your own,” said Phillips.

The Rusk Fire Department has worked with the Alto Police Department several times before and had been there for them when the Rusk Fire chief was in the hospital battling COVID-19.

“We're just one big family, Alto is just right down the road we work beside those guys a lot,” Phillips added. "Everybody has been really kind from the community and neighboring departments with helping with our chief, so we just wanted to return the favor."

According to the Jacksonville Progress, Vasquez said he never wanted a funeral, but a celebration.

“We're just gonna stand by and salute him as they drive by,” said Phillips.