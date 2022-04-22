Police investigate after finding dead man in Rusk

"We are asking you avoid this area if at all possible," the police department said, adding that they believe there is no immediate danger.

RUSK, Texas —

The Rusk Police Department is investigating after finding a dead man near a city intersection Friday.

Police responded to a report of the dead man near MLK and Dixon in Rusk. While the investigation is ongoing, MLK from Center Street to Collins Street is currently blocked off.

