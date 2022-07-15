Safety experts stress seatbelt usage

Under the Texas law for passenger safety, there is a four step process when it comes to ensuring your child is properly secured.

TYLER, Texas — On July 5th, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal car crash in Smith County where two children died. Those kids were out of four passengers in that vehicle not wearing a seatbelt.

Safety experts, such as Carla McKenzie with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said often times kids are following the example of parents who are misinformed when it comes to proper seatbelt use.

"Kids learn from behavior. We model behavior," McKenzie said. "These kinds of deaths are preventable."

The law requires that all children younger than eight years old be secured in a child safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle and older children who have outgrown a booster seat must be buckled with a seatbelt.

"When you ride a bicycle, you have on a helmet. When you play sports, you have protection gear. When you’re riding in the car, that seatbelt is your protection gear. That seatbelt will keep you restrained," McKenzie explained.

According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 51% of passengers killed in car accidents were not properly buckled. A deadly 4% increase since 2019.

"All it takes is education," McKenzie said.

McKenzie had this sobering message to share towards kids who may not be led by responsible example: "If Mom and Dad are failing to do so, you be that responsible adult."

You can find more information on child passenger safety by visiting TXDOT's 'Save me with a seat' program.