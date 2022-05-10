Pay raises approved for Longview ISD teachers, staff

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday night approved significant salary increases for the district's teachers and staff.
According to a statement on the Longview ISD website, the 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure includes normal increases for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, with a 3% from the midpoint raise for other staff.
Within the pay raise, the district included a $1,550 signing bonus for returning employees. This will be paid out in the September and December pay periods.
The approximate cost of the raises is $1.9 million, which comes from both local and federal COVID-19-related funding.
Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, said, before Monday night's decision, Longview ISD's pay scale was "already among the highest" in East Texas.
He added the new compensation structure makes sure Longview ISD remains a "destination district for the best of the best in East Texas."