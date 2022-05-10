Pay raises approved for Longview ISD teachers, staff

Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, added the new compensation structure makes sure Longview ISD remains a "destination district."

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD trustees on Monday night approved significant salary increases for the district's teachers and staff.

According to a statement on the Longview ISD website, the 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure includes normal increases for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses, with a 3% from the midpoint raise for other staff.

Within the pay raise, the district included a $1,550 signing bonus for returning employees. This will be paid out in the September and December pay periods.

The approximate cost of the raises is $1.9 million, which comes from both local and federal COVID-19-related funding.

Dr. James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, said, before Monday night's decision, Longview ISD's pay scale was "already among the highest" in East Texas.