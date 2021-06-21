x
Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview to reopen Wednesday

The restaurant at 904 N. Sixth St. reopens at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with normal operating hours of 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q owner Shannon Fell took an important step this week toward her reopening on Wednesday.

She fired up Betty.

That's the name she's given to one of the three barbecue pits housed at the back of her restaurant in a newly enlarged pit room that makes it possible for her to add wood to the three pits without having to walk outside. It's a change she made while renovating her restaurant after a Sept. 19 fire shut down the business.

Read the full story from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal.

Shannon Fell, owner of Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview, says she'll reopen Wednesday morning after a September fire forced the restaurant to close.

Posted by Longview News-Journal on Monday, June 21, 2021

