Smith County commissioners appoint interim Pct. 5 constable

Hicks will serve as interim constable for the rest of McClenny’s term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2024, the announcement from Smith County.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County commissioners on Tuesday selected Smith County Pct. 5 Deputy Wesley Hicks to become the interim constable.

Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny announced his resignation on Sept. 16 to become the police chief at San Augustine ISD. His resignation is effective Oct. 6.

Hicks has 13 years of experience in law enforcement and 16 years as an emergency medical technician, emergency medical dispatcher and supervisor, according to Smith County.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he has received several calls from community members recommending Hicks for the job. He also received McClenny’s recommendation.

“I am thankful and grateful that he is willing to take this role on,” Moran said.

Commissioners made the decision after executive session Tuesday morning. Precinct 5 area includes the Lindale and Hideaway area.



