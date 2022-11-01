Smith County commissioners approve naming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr.

"Judge Skeen has taken an oath that has not been broken and has kept faith with the public he has so honorably served," the resolution read.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved naming the Smith County Emergency Operations Center in honor of Judge Jack Skeen Jr., who has served Tyler, Smith County and the state for over 50 years.

Skeen, who has served as the 241st District Court judge since 2003, will retire from the position on Dec. 31 of this year. In the past, he was also the Smith County district attorney and elected five times.

During commissioners court, Debbie Gunter, the incoming 241st District Court judge, presented the resolution that would name the building the Jack M. Skeen Jr. Emergency Operations Center of Smith County.

"Judge Skeen has served dutifully and with distinction with the City of Tyler, Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years," the resolution read in part.

The resolution also called Skeen a leader and mentor for many in the legal and law enforcement professions.

"Judge Skeen has taken an oath that has not been broken and has kept faith with the public he has so honorably served," the document read.

Gunter said this unselfish service deserves recognition as very few public servants give this level of service and commitment to the same community.

"If you look at all of the things that he has provided to this community, all the service that he's provided, all the dedication as a public servant, it is truly astonishing," she said. "This is over 50 years of valuable service as a public servant to this community. We believe that this unselfish service deserves recognition."

Gunter said she expects the cost of adding a sign should not be significant, and private citizens will pay for the plaque.

Skeen is a Robert E. Lee High School 1964 graduate. He later attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Austin and then Baylor Law School.

He returned to Tyler to work as an assistant district attorney for one year and then became the first full-time city attorney for the city of Tyler.

He was appointed municipal court judge, where he served for five years before he was elected as the Smith County district attorney in 1982.

In 2003, Skeen began his role as the district judge. In March last year, he reached the Texas constitutional age limit of 75.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said it's an honor to recognize Skeen in this way.

"He's really served this community for so long," Franklin said. "He's just one of the people that you associate with downtown, essentially the courthouse."

Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said 50 years is often unheard of in public service.

"People may not have always agreed with the sentences he has handed down, but still he has done a great service for this community," Hampton said.