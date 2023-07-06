Smith County Commissioners award contract to begin courthouse project

The parking garage construction is expected to start in October, Franklin said.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court approved several items, including awarding a contract to begin the new courthouse and parking garage project, during a swift meeting on Wednesday.

The commissioners approved a contract for the Smith County Courthouse and parking facility, appointing Hoar Construction, teaming with SCI Construction, to lead the bond project.

"We are excited about having our construction manager-at-risk on board to complete the planning process and start construction of our parking garage and courthouse," Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said in a press release.