Smith County constable found guilty of official oppression

Black is charged with official oppression in the 114th District Court for the 2020 accusations. The presentation of evidence started Wednesday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A jury of six on Thursday found Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black guilty of official oppression in connection with offering supervised visitation services to a woman to see her child in exchange for sexual favors.

Jurors deliberated for roughly two hours before delivering a verdict on Thursday just after 6 p.m.

Black was accused in November 2020 of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments. Court records show the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.

