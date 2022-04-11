Severe storms that ripped through Smith County leave multiple downed trees, resident trapped in home

"I was trapped in my house, I couldn't get out and didn't have no power and my battery was going dead on my phone. I've never experienced that before."

TYLER, Texas — Many people across the East Texas region are picking up the pieces left by overnight storms.

High winds uprooted multiple trees and caused some damage to local businesses. One resident says he couldn't believe what he woke up to Tuesday morning.

"I didn't know about it until my cousin called me this morning and told me you're not going to be able to get out of your house I go why?" said Mark Kennedy. "I looked at it and couldn't believe it, a huge and large oak tree."

A massive tree toppled between two homes on Richmond Rd. Due to the tree's size, it left Kennedy stuck in his home.

"I was trapped in my house, I couldn't get out and didn't have no power and my battery was going dead on my phone," said Kennedy. "I've never experienced that before and that was a scary thing."

Despite the moment of fear, Kennedy is thankful for his neighbors who helped him get out and that things were not worse.