19 ON SCENE: Smith County officials, HAZMAT responding to chemical spill with smell mimicking natural gas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County authorities and HAZMAT teams are responding to a reported chemical spill that has a smell of natural gas.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, about a gallon of an unidentified chemical spilled off the back of a pickup truck in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 346 and and Farm-to-Market Road756 (Paulxy Dr.).

HAZMAT crews are headed to the scene to inspect the spill and get it resolved.

Evacuations are not necessary at this time, but officials say if residents near the spill site feel ill from the smell, they can leave the area.