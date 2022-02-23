Smith, Gregg County residents continue early voting for March 1 primary election

On March 1 (Election Day), there will be several locations across Smith County and Gregg County open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters.

TYLER, Texas — Voters in Smith and Gregg counties are continuing to head to the polls during the final week of early voting for the March 1 primary election.

In Smith County, polling locations saw 2,461 voters cast ballots on Tuesday, and 108 absentee ballots came in. This brought the totals to 11,209 voters and 642 absentee ballots received for the election, according to numbers from the county.

To the east, in Gregg County, 899 people cast their ballot on Tuesday and as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 604 residents voted. These numbers brought the total number to 3,825 votes, according to data from the county.

Early voting continues in Smith County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday at five locations.

These polling spots include The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler; The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler; Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler; Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St. in Lindale; and Whitehouse United Methodist Church, at 405 W. Main St. in Whitehouse.

In Gregg County, early voting is available at the Gregg County Courthouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through this Friday.

People can also early vote at four other locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Judson Community Center (1129 FM 1844 in Longview), Greggton Community Center (3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview), Stamper Resource Center (502 S. Center St. in Longview) and Meadowbrook Country Club (1306 Houston St. in Kilgore).