East Texas man accused of seeking sex from child online arrested

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony and if a person is convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Tatum man accused of trying to solicit a child for sex online was arrested Tuesday in Rusk County.

Rogelio Gomez Jr., 27, is charged with online solicitation of a minor after an investigation showed evidence that he tried to get a someone under 18 to participate in a sexual activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a warrant was issued and Gomez is now in the Rusk County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators expect that more charges will be filed with the Rusk County District Attorney's Office as the active investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.

