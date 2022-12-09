Texas A&M Forest Service to clear land for Longview fire training facility

The City Council on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with the forest service for the work.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — An agreement between the city of Longview and the Texas A&M Forest Service will help clear land to be used for the fire department's new fire training facility.

The City Council on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with the forest service for the work.

The new training center, which will be funded through the 2018 bond package, will be built on about 90 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.