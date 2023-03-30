East Texas man killed after crashing motorcycle into SUV

The crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — One person was dead and another was injured following a crash involving a motorcycle in Hopkins County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Wednesday, around 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving an SUV an a motorcycle on SH 11, just east of Sulphur Springs.

DPS reports a motorcycle, driven by Michael Huggins, 44, of Sulphur Springs, was traveling west of SH 11. At the same time, an SUV, driven by Elizabeth Shafer, 80, of Sulphur Springs, was traveling east on SH 11. DPS says the motorcycle crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck the SUV.

Huggins was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Hopkins County funeral home.

Shafer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.