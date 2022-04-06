Tyler Junior College cheerleading celebrates 75 years, prepares for NCA Nationals

"Seventy-five years of cheer shows the commitment of the college, the athletes and the fans to the growth of this sport."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College cheerleading team has a lot to celebrate.

The school recently celebrated 75 years of cheer on campus, and the TJC Apache Cheerleading Team has been preparing to head to the National Cheerleading Association College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The team on Sunday as part of a national showcase, with fellow East Texas schools the University of Texas at Tyler and Stephen F. Austin State University, as part of a fundraiser for the Florida competition.