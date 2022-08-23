Traffic signal retiming to begin this week, additional modernizations proposed in 2023

The new ATMS system is allowing for a quicker implementation and less staff time in the field.

The City will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.

This year the initial implementation of the new signal timings will be done remotely by the Traffic Engineer with the Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS). Previously, signal retiming had to be accomplished in the field by manually reconfiguring each of the signal controllers at the intersections which were to be retimed. The new ATMS system is allowing for a quicker implementation and less staff time in the field.

Intersection to be retimed include

South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway

South Broadway Avenue and Eighth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Fourth Street

South Broadway Avenue and Dobbs Street

South Broadway Avenue and Houston Street

South Broadway Avenue and Front Street

East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue

East Houston Street and South Fannin Avenue

West Front Street and South Bonner Avenue

West Front Street and South Vine Avenue

West Front Street and South Palace Avenue

West Front Street and South Glenwood Boulevard

West Fourth Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Fourth Street and South College Avenue

West Fourth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

West Fifth Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Fifth Street and South College Avenue

West Fifth Street and South Donnybrook Avenue

The City will be gathering data on the retiming project for several months and release a report on the findings at the end of the year.

As part of the Year 3 projects in FY 22-23, the City is anticipates replacing 14 of the 149 existing traffic signal cabinets which will also include battery backups. The upgrades will replace equipment that is past its life span and will allow staff to better maintain the traffic signal system and keep traffic signals operational during a power outage.

“The Year 2 projects have made a huge difference in our staff’s ability to maintain our traffic signal system and respond to issues when they occur,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “As we start moving into the next phase of implementing new traffic signal cabinets and battery backups we take another leap forward in providing a more reliable and safer traffic signal system for the citizens of Tyler.”

The replacement of the traffic signal cabinets and the battery backups is a proposed project on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan of the Half Cent Sales Tax Program.

The Half Cent Sales Tax board opened their annual workplan for public comments on Aug. 9. Residents can have until Oct. 17 to provide comments.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Work Plan is available on our website or can be picked up during normal business hours in the City of Tyler Engineering Department located at 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710. Residents can provide comments on any or all the projects by calling (903) 531-1126, through our website, or by mail to City of Tyler, Half Cent Sales Tax Manager, 511 W. Locust St., Tyler, TX 75710.

Opportunities for public input on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget are available by attending one of two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.