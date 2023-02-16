Jury begins deliberations in trial for man accused of kidnapping, killing Jacksonville teen in 2020

Cameron Shead is charged with capital murder in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who was last seen in August 2020.

RUSK, Texas — Following closing arguments, jurors began their deliberations Thursday morning to determine a verdict in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Jacksonville teen who has been missing since 2020.

Cameron Shead is charged with capital murder in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who was last seen in August 2020. He could face life in prison without parole if found guilty.

His trial began Monday in the 369th District Court at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk with Shead pleading not guilty.

Once lawyers completed closing statements just before 11 a.m., the jury started deliberations to decide Shead's guilt or innocence.

Shead was arrested in September 2020 along with Derrick D. Hicks, Breonna M. Jimenez and a juvenile on aggravated kidnapping charges related to Gipson's disappearance, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Shead was later indicted for capital murder.

Family and officials say Gipson was last seen Aug. 22, 2020 when he left his home after receiving a Snapchat. Gipson's body has not yet been recovered.

According to an indictment, a grand jury found on or about Aug. 23, 2020, Shead caused the death of Gipson "by unknown means" while committing or attempting to commit aggravated kidnapping.

During testimony Wednesday, defense witnesses told jurors Gipson was a part of a group that robbed a boy, who is like a nephew to Shead, but Shead did not want to get back at Gipson or make plans to attack the teen.

Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth in his closing arguments Thursday said Shead texted Breonna M. Jimenez and got together with Hicks and the juvenile to tie up Gipson and torture him.

He said Shead told Jimenez to go to the police and tell of his version of what happened. Beckworth said searches by law enforcement and finding certain items in totality connect Shead to Gipson's disappearance and death.

Beckworth played a recording of a phone conversation between Jimenez and Shead. Jimenez told Shead the police have called her in for interviews multiple times and she was scared. He told Jimenez to make sure she had her story straight and said she should stay calm.

Shead worked with the others to lure Gipson to be kidnapped and murdered, Beckworth said.

The defense in its closing arguments said jurors should make their decision based solely on the evidence. Shead's lawyer said the only just verdict would be not guilty. He added the burden of proof is on the prosecution, not Shead or the defense.

The attorney said the worst thing in a jury trial is for an innocent man to go to jail. He called the jurors "fact finders." He reminded the jury that on Monday upon the reading of the indictment, Shead pleaded not guilty.

Shead's lawyer said in August 2020, law enforcement began applying pressure because they wanted someone to be arrested for Gipson's disappearance.

He told the jury Jimenez, who testified previously in the trial, was motivated to give false testimony to make a better deal for herself. The lawyer said Jimenez told multiple different stories that were made up.

The attorney brought up that Jimenez said a Tahoe was used in the commission of Gipson's disappearance and death; however, other witnesses said that vehicle was inoperable around the time of August 2020.

At the time of the alleged offense, another vehicle, a Charger, which Jimenez had mentioned, was at Shead's girlfriend Shauntel Simpson's brother's house all night, the defense told the jury.

He claimed the prosecution is stretching evidence in the case. The lawyer said Jimenez was offered a deal in September 2020 to get less time in prison if she helped law enforcement in their investigation.

The lawyer said law enforcement testified in court that they had no evidence connecting Shead to Gipson's disappearance. He showed the jury what he described as photographic evidence that Shead was with his daughter in his Palestine apartment at the time of Gipson's disappearance.

Shead's other lawyer said there was no blood or DNA evidence taken by law enforcement. He said investigators had "tunnel vision" in trying to make an arrest for Gipson's disappearance.

Beckworth, in response to the defense, said Jimenez remembered the events related to Gipson's disappearance, but she didn't recall specific times.

Beckworth told the jury that the photos of Shead and his child that the defense mentioned were taken when Shead returned home around 1 a.m., not in the time frame of Gipson's disappearance. He said Shead took those photos at that time for a reason.

He said a receipt shows the Charger allegedly involved in the case was not at Shead's girlfriend Shauntel Simpson's brother's house that night.

Beckworth said Jimenez initially told police the story Shead told her and later confessed to her involvement on her own. He told jurors the testimony from defense witnesses on Wednesday show the "domination and control" that Shead has over them.

He said Shead and others kidnapped and murdered Gipson and came back to lie about what happened. Beckworth said at one point, Shead told Jimenez in a conversation "don't worry, the body won't come up."