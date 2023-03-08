Tyler Fire Department adding 6 firefighter positions, looking to upgrade Emergency Operations Center

The grant allows $483,927.36 annually for the three-year period.

TYLER, Texas — According to the City of Tyler press release, the Tyler Fire Department is adding six additional firefighter positions to its ranks and looking to upgrade technology at the Emergency Operations Center with funding from State and Federal grant programs.

On Wednesday, the City Council agreed to accept over a $1.45 Million grant from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and create six new firefighter positions.

The grant is a non-matching grant awarded to fund the salaries and benefits of the additional firefighter positions for three years, from March 17of this year to March 17, 2026.

The City Council also agreed to authorize the Fire Department to apply for and accept $50,000 in grant funding from the State of Texas Office of the Governor's Homeland Security Grant Division to use for technology upgrades at the EOC.

The Fire Department currently has 162 authorized firefighter positions. Accepting the funding and creating the new positions takes the new total to 168 positions.