Tyler High School history teacher accepted to attend prestigious program

Once Mrs. Wilhite completes all of the program requirements, she will be honored as a Master Educator for the National WWII Museum.

This program aims to improve the quality of instruction on World War II.

“Mrs. Wilhite represents one of the most important attributes we desire for every student here in Tyler ISD – that of a lifelong learner. Many believe the stories of World War II to be well-tread, but, as with many other aspects of history, we have only scratched the surface,” said Tyler ISD K-12 Social Studies Coordinator Curtis Martine.

Teachers from all across the country applied for the opportunity to attend this prestigious program. It included lectures from experts in the field, exclusive access to the Museum’s collections, and world-class professional development.

Only thirty applicants were selected to participate, with all costs paid by the museum.

The theme for the workshop was Voices from the European Theater: Teaching the Untold Stories of World War II.

As part of Mrs. Wilhite’s application, she discussed the diverse student population at Tyler High School and the importance of reflecting World War II.

“The week was truly a privileged experience, and I am excited to share all that I learned with my colleagues on campus and across the district,” said Wilhite.

Wilhite is planning on sharing what she learned at her professional development workshop next month.