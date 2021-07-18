Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance holds fourth-annual Latina Expo

TYLER, Texas — The fourth annual Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance Latina Expo took place at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activity Center. Hispanic businesswomen gathered to network, share experiences and support each other. Nancy Rangel, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance Director, says that the Hispanic business alliance is able to provide resources and programming to the fastest-growing demographic population group in the East Texas area.

"Especially in the business sector, it’s very important to build those relationships, to develop those relationships with one another and also most importantly to be able to support one another," Rangel said.