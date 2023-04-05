TOPS IN TYLER: Tyler ISD announces 2023 valedictorians, salutatorians for 3 high schools

Example video title will go here for this video

Graduations will take place the week of May 15.

Tyler ISD is proud to recognize its Class of 2023 Valedictorians and Salutatorians:

VALEDICTORIANS

Carla Andazola Villela - Early College High School

Carla plans to attend Stanford University to major in engineering. Leadership roles and activities: Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) Cohort 18 Scholar at Princeton University, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholar, Dell Foundation Scholar, College Board National Hispanic Recognition Scholar, President’s List at Tyler Junior College, Phi Theta Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa, Tyler Rotary Outstanding Young Citizen Club, The Parliament, National Honor Society Vice President, and Student Government Senior Representative. Community and school service: Peer Assisted Learning, Girls Invested in Volunteering Efforts (GIVE), Flag Core member, East Texas Food Bank, Fall Festival volunteer, Junior Achievement, and Climate Cardinals.

Iraida Banda – Tyler High School

Iraida plans to attend The University of Texas at Tyler to major in biology and pursue a career in the ophthalmology field. Leadership roles and activities: violinist, artist, CTC Student of the Month. Community and school service: HOSA blood drives, HOSA stadium cleanups, NHS Pumpkin Patch, and EMT shifts.

Amy Knarr - Tyler Legacy High School

Amy plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in business. Leadership roles and activities: Student Council - Vice President, National Honor Society - Vice President, Spanish Club - Treasurer, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award, Junior Symphony League. Community and school service: East Texas Food Bank, Carter Blood Care blood drive, Tyler ISD Canned Food Drive, and East Texas Symphony Orchestra volunteer.

SALUTATORIANS

Ashly Cortes - Early College High School

Plans to attend The University of Texas at Tyler to major in chemistry and minor in forensic science to pursue a career as a Forensic Pathologist. Leadership roles and activities: Salutatorian, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa (TJC), TJC President’s List. Community and school service: Caldwell Elementary mentor, Peer Assisted Learning (Tutoring), ECHS Freshman Summer Bridge Program, Student Government, and Fall Festival.

Ariel Mendoza – Tyler High School

Plans to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in environmental engineering with a minor in theatre arts and pursue a career in Sustainability. Leadership roles and activities: Salutatorian, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Ambassador - Girl Scout Silver and Bronze Award, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors, Brigadette Drill Team - Senior Lieutenant Officer & Danceline Elite Dancer Award, Student Council - Secretary, HOSA Future Health Professionals - Treasurer, National Honor Society, All Star Cast Award for High School UIL One Act Play District Competition 2022 and 2023, Senior Leadership Team. Community and school service: Girl Scouts various events, Junior Achievement volunteer, East Texas Food Bank volunteer, Tyler High School Carter Bloodcare blood drives, Salvation Army bell ringing, Tyler ISD Artsfest dance volunteer, Green Acres Baptist Church VBS event leader, volunteer for Princess Closet and Children’s Park Foundation.

Sajjan Rushil – Tyler Legacy High School