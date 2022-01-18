Tyler ISD Foundation awards dozens of grants to teachers

Nearly $95,000 in grants were awarded.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Foundation made some stops at their campuses on Tuesday to hand out nearly $95,000 in grants.

Fifteen different campuses received the good news from the "Grant Patrol" in the form of a large check. The Tyler High School band and cheer team joined the "Grant Patrol," bringing the positive energy with them in the form of drums and pom-poms.

The excitement was felt on every campus by students, teachers and staff as the grants were delivered at the classroom doors to a wall of overjoyed students. However, the teachers receiving these grants were the most excited of all.

The Grants for Great Ideas program provides resources to fund individual and teams of educators for innovative and creative projects intended to enrich classrooms and support student achievement.

Animation Generation at Caldwell Arts Academy was one of the innovative creations that were rewarded by a grant. As a result, it will allow them to continue providing their students with opportunities to be creative and to master their crafts.

"This really gives an opportunity to students and staff to be creative and to do something that one day might change the world. And for me and my team here, what else could you ask for?," said Caldwell Arts Academy Principal Bobby Markle.