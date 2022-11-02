Tyler man gets 50 years after pleading guilty to killing woman in 2021

He was then sentenced to 50 years because of the plea agreement. Through the plea, he gave up his right to a jury trial.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was found dead in a house last year.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, entered a guilty plea to murder on Wednesday afternoon in the 241st District Court in connection with the Sept. 5, 2021 death of Laura Garcia, 25.

He was then sentenced to 50 years because of the plea agreement. Through the plea, he gave up his right to a jury trial.

Tyler police officers came to a house in the 1300 block of E. Dawson St. for a welfare concern on Sept. 5, 2021 just before 8 a.m. When they arrived, officers found Garcia dead from an apparent homicide.

Police later obtained a warrant for Valenzuela-Avila's arrest. He was in a local hospital receiving treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the time.

Valenzuela-Avila has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest in September 2021.