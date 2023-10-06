Tyler police investigating in-person cash dropping scams at stores

People who have more information regarding these incidents are advised to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating several reports of in-person scams at stores across Tyler on Friday afternoon.

According to the investigation, scammers drop cash in store aisles and parking lots waiting for someone to pick it up. Once the victim picks up the money, the suspect approaches them stating it is their money, according to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Once the victim opens up their wallet, the scammers steal the remains of their cash and flee the scene.

Reports also find that scammers are strategically placing cash by registers when they see victims placing their debit card in the machine.

As the suspect is confronted by the victim about the money, the scammer proceeds to take the debit card from the ATM.

As of now, incidents have been reported at Hobby Lobby and Walmart on Highway 64 East and Highway 31 West in Tyler.