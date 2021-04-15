Tyler Police: Child found unresponsive in motel bathtub

The child is currently in critical condition.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, April 15 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Tyler Police Officers responded to the Town House Motel located at 2420 E. Gentry on a report of a 6-year-old child found unresponsive in a bathtub in one of the rooms.

The child was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances ER by EMS.

The child is in critical condition. However the exact status is unknown at this time because medical procedures are still occurring.