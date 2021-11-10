Tyler Transit to alter some schedules, routes for holidays

The altered schedule will last through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

TYLER, Texas — Starting Monday, Nov. 1, Tyler Transit will alter schedules and routes with a modified holiday schedule to accommodate the earlier and busier than normal holiday traffic in the south Tyler area.

Broadway Express

Broadway Express will not serve Broadway south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to avoid congestion—passengers wanting to go south to the Cumberland Mall area will transfer to South Tyler.

South Tyler

South Tyler will run two 30-minute services—one south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve South Broadway Ave. and the Cumberland Mall, and one west of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. and Old Bullard Rd. Stops on Old Jacksonville Hwy. south of Grande Blvd., Cumberland Rd. and Faulkner Park, will remain open as “On-call” stops.

Other Routes

Four other routes in the system will have slightly modified schedules to facilitate timed transfers with Broadway Express’ altered schedule.

Holiday Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving) — NO SERVICE

Friday, Nov. 26 (Black Friday) — SATURDAY SERVICE

Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) — NO SERVICE

Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) — NO SERVICE

Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) — NO SERVICE