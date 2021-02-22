City of Tyler water boil notice expected to be lifted Tuesday

According to a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, the water lines have been flushed and samples were tested Sunday to ensure lab samples could be taken Monday.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler said Sunday that the water boil notice is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, the water lines have been flushed and samples were tested Sunday to ensure lab samples could be taken Monday morning.

The city of Tyler Water Utilities crews spent the weekend working day and night to maintain water pressure and fix water main breaks across the city. Labs for testing take at least 18 hours to review samples. The current projection for lifting the boil water notice, which is in effect due to wintry weather, is Tuesday.

Water line breaks as of Saturday included the following areas:

E. 5th St. & Mahon Ave.

3311 McMillan

1808 Easy St.

3501 McMillan Dr.

1207 S. Azalea Dr.

8240 Baylor Dr.

2303 Gish Ln.

3400 Woodbine

W. Front St. & Lyons Ave.

N. Palace

Vance & Franklin

Englewood & Nutbush

1407 W. 4th

1605 N. Palace

W. Front St. and Shady Ln.

719 W. Front St.

2729 Old Bullard Rd.

316 Dayton St.

1318 Jeff Davis Dr.

4520 Old Troup

1300 W. 4th

Sherry Ln. & Brookside

2327 W. Azalea Dr.

2611 Industrial Ave.

Pollard & Hudson

3202 Patriot

Due to low water pressure caused by multiple issues related to the extreme cold weather, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring area water systems to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.