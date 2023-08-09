University of Texas System regents name search committee members for SFA president

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife has selected the search advisory committee members who will advise regents about selecting the next president of Stephen F. Austin State University.
SFA recently joined the UT System and became the university will officially become the 14th University of Texas institution in September.
Dr. Gina Oglesbee, SFA vice president for finance and administration, is currently serving as SFA's interim president during the search. UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken will lead the committee as chairman.
“We are excited that Stephen F. Austin State University chose to become part of the UT System, and we are very pleased with the strong collaborative efforts currently underway with SFA’s regents, faculty and staff to ensure a smooth transition,” Eltife said. “As SFA ramps up to celebrate its 100th anniversary this fall, we are eager to find the right candidate to lead this historic university into its second century of excellence, and now as a UT institution.”
Those on the committee include:
UT System Board of Regents
• Christina Melton Crain, Esq., Regent, Dallas
• Nolan Perez, M.D., Regent, Harlingen
• Stuart W. Stedman, Regent, Houston
UT System
• Archie Holmes, Ph.D., Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
UT Institution Presidents
• Taylor Eighmy, Ph.D., UT San Antonio
• Guy Bailey, Ph.D., UT Rio Grande Valley
SFA Faculty and Staff
• Gary Wurtz, DMA, Dean, Mickey Elliott College of Fine Arts
• Jerry Stovall, Ph.D., C.F., Bone Hill Distinguished Professor of Silviculture
• Christopher McKenna, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Business Communication and Legal Studies
• Michelle Klein, BBA, MSN, RN, Clinical Instructor, Richard and Lucille DeWitt School of Nursing
• Grace Saldana-Romero, BBA, MAIS, Assistant Director, Business Operations/Member Services, Campus Recreation
SFA Student and Alumnus
• Jada Cartwright, Student Body President
• Erika Tolar, BBA, MBA, Alumni Association President
External Community Members
• Karen Gantt, Partner, McCraw Gantt, PLLC
• David Alders, President, Carrizo Creek Corporation
• Ron Collins, Nacogdoches Market President, Cadence Bank
• Jimmy Mize, Executive Vice President, Market President Commercial Bank of Texas, N.A.
The UT System will launch a website to provide public information about the search, including a regularly updated timeline of search activities, and give people the chance to submit nominations, according to the announcement.