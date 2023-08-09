University of Texas System regents name search committee members for SFA president

SFA recently joined the UT System and became the university will officially become the 14th University of Texas institution in September.



Dr. Gina Oglesbee, SFA vice president for finance and administration, is currently serving as SFA's interim president during the search. UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken will lead the committee as chairman.



“We are excited that Stephen F. Austin State University chose to become part of the UT System, and we are very pleased with the strong collaborative efforts currently underway with SFA’s regents, faculty and staff to ensure a smooth transition,” Eltife said. “As SFA ramps up to celebrate its 100th anniversary this fall, we are eager to find the right candidate to lead this historic university into its second century of excellence, and now as a UT institution.”