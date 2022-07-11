Voters partially approve Winona ISD bond to renovate elementary, middle campus; residents decline athletic bond funding

Unofficial election results showed voters approved of Proposition A barely and declined Propositions B and C on Tuesday.

WINONA, Texas — Winona ISD residents voted in favor of one portion of its school bond to fund renovations for the elementary and middle school campuses.

However, voters declined the remaining two items that would've gone toward stadium improvements and athletics.

Results for Proposition A show 1,077 voted in favor and 1,043 against the item.

Voters declined Proposition B with 1,233 voting against and 881 voting in favor. For Proposition C, 1,264 Winona ISD-area residents voted against the item and 840 voted in favor.

Proposition A will go toward renovating the elementary and middle school cafeterias, a kitchen addition, elementary classroom renovations and additions, and playground safety upgrades. Winona Elementary was built in the 1980-81 school year, according to the district. This initiative will cost $13.4 million.

The disapproved propositions include:

Proposition B would've funded improvements to Winona ISD’s Wildcat Stadium. The upgrades would include home and visitor bleacher additions, prefabricated press box, LED lighting, a synthetic field turf system, a new track, and concessions with restrooms. Proposition B's total cost was set to be $6.5 million.

Proposition C, which would've costs $3.6 million, was going to fund building a Game Day Field House for Wildcat Stadium. This would have included home and visitor locker rooms, showers, training room, officials locker room and coaching office.