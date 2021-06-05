Waskom man dies after assault, suspect in custody

Michael Glyn Hunt, 34, of Waskom, was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

WASKOM, Texas — On Friday, June 4, a man died in Harrison County after being the victim of an assault.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., Harrison County Deputies and Waskom Police responded to 1400 block W Texas Ave in Waskom in reference to an assault victim, Dennis Lyn Smith, who was having difficulty breathing.

Smith, 49 of Waskom, was given medical treatment and was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center of Marshall. Smith was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nancy George.

A joint investigation began by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Waskom Police Department resulted in the arrest of Michael Glyn Hunt, 34, of Waskom. Hunt was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

Sheriff Fletcher and Chief Meisenheimer both extended sympathy for the family but praised both agencies for the quick response and completion of the investigation.