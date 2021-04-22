OFFICIALS: Whitehouse man led authorities on 100-MPH chase before crashing into ditch, telephone pole

Samuel Socia, 21, was booked into the Rains County Jail on $15,000 bond.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A Whitehouse man is behind bars after leading officials on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a Rains County deputy was patrolling on U.S. 69, near Alba, when he spotted a car speeding and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The Rains County Sheriff's Office says the driver, identified as Samuel Socia, 21, sped up through Alba toward Mineola a speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

After a seven-minute chase, the RCSO says Socia tried to turn on a county road at 90 miles per our and crashed into a ditch and telephone pole..

He was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.