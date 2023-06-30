POLICE: Woman arrested after firing multiple rounds inside Royse City medical facility

Police say she fired several shots inside the facility, but thankfully no injuries were reported. When officials confronted the woman, she surrendered and was taken into custody.

"At this time, Royse City Police Department is conducting a full investigation to determine what caused the incident and what charges will be filed," the RCPD said. "The shooter has a relationship with a resident of the facility. We do not believe there is another immediate threat to the community at this time.