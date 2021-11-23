Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler to close after 35 years in business

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler athletic club is closing its doors after nearly four decades in business.
According to Woodcreek Athletic Club, they will be ceasing operations as a fitness facility on Dec. 31, 2021.
"COVID-19 has had a devastating and lasting impact on the business which has made the operation of the facility unviable," the club said in a statement. "The company will take the next several months to evaluate the options available to it."
All members with prepaid dues will be refunded their unused pro-rated share of their membership and all monthly dues will only be charged for the period through the end of Dec.
"We would like to thank all our members for their loyalty and patronage of Woodcreek and wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, and holiday season," Woodcreek said.