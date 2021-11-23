Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler to close after 35 years in business

The club will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility on Dec. 31, 2021.they will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility on Dec. 31, 2021.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler athletic club is closing its doors after nearly four decades in business.

According to Woodcreek Athletic Club, they will be ceasing operations as a fitness facility on Dec. 31, 2021.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating and lasting impact on the business which has made the operation of the facility unviable," the club said in a statement. "The company will take the next several months to evaluate the options available to it."

All members with prepaid dues will be refunded their unused pro-rated share of their membership and all monthly dues will only be charged for the period through the end of Dec.