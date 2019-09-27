Kimberly Flint was seen at her home in Laneville on September 26, 2018.

Even after an entire year, investigators are still searching for what really happened to Flint.

RELATED: Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office still searching for missing woman

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, it was at just after 3 p.m. that Flint was last heard from when she spoke to her husband over the phone. Later that evening, she was reported missing by her husband and son.

It was discovered that Flint had crashed at the Angeleno River bridge. The vehicle was located however, she was nowhere to be found.

"We had dogs come out. We had multiple agencies assisting us we did a thorough search of the area around the bridge. We were unable to locate her," Rusk County Investigator Roy Cavazoz said.

The investigation from the scene indicated that Flint was traveling at 83 mph when she crashed, according to the sheriff's office,

"We know that the impact was a very glancing blow the vehicle continue to slide down the side of the bridge the airbag was not deployed," Cavazoz said.

After the car hit the side of the bridge, it didn't stop. Due to the collision not being head-on, the car traveled another three-hundred yards until the front right tire folded up.

Not only did the airbags not deploy but there wasn't any blood found in the car.

The sheriff's office conducted three different searches and used a forensic hypnotist to follow a lead, but all of their leads have dried up.

Flint remains missing but the Rusk County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to know that the case has not been closed nor any of their other missing person cases.

"All the missing person cases we have right now all of them are still active. They're still open. We're still looking for leads on any of these," Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price said.

If you have any information regarding Flint or any other missing people in Rusk County, you can contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 903-657-3581.

RELATED: WITHOUT A TRACE: Dozens of East Texans missing with no evidence left behind

RELATED: The search for answer and missing Rusk Co. woman continues

RELATED: MISSING: After more than 170 days son refuses to give up search for missing mom