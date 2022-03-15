City of Tyler provides aid to Sister City helping Ukrainian refugees

For those who would like to donate to help the Sister City, you can visit their website where there will be a link to their donation portal.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is helping bring aid to those in Ukraine amid the invasion from Russia.

They have a partnership with Sister Cities International for the last 30 years, where government officials visit each other to study diplomatic procedures.

Tyler's Sister City in Poland, Jelenia Gøra, has been progressively providing help to refugees from Ukraine.

Adriana Rodriguez, the Public Information Officer for the City of Tyler, said that Tyler is now finding a way to provide help during this crisis.

"They are looking for funds and donations that we can send to Jelenia Gøra that will be transferred to the Ukrainian refugees," Rodriguez said.

Jelenia Gøra is also associated with the Sister Cities of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine, and are now providing Ukrainian refugees with a safe place to avoid invasion.

Don Warren, Mayor of Tyler, will speak with the Mayor of Jelenia Gøra on March 16 at 10 am to discuss where donations from Tyler will be directed.

"We have a deep connection to Jelenia Gøra and therefore a deep connection to their Sister City in Ukraine," Rodriguez said. "It's very important for us to help them through this crisis."