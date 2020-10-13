EARLY VOTING: Smith County early voting locations, free rides to polling stations

If you need a ride to the polls, some organizations in Tyler are offering free lifts.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Starting Tuesday morning, early voting will begin in Smith County. Before you head out to cast your vote, here's what you should know.

On Election Day, November 3, polling locations are expected to be packed. If you are in Smith County and want to cast your ballot ahead of the rush, you have various dates in the month of October to do so.

Smith County dates:

October 13 - 16, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 19 - 23, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 24 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

October 25 from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

October 26 - 30 from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tyler locations:

Smith County HUB 304 E Ferguson Street

Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Road

Chapel Hill Fire Department 13801 County Road 220

Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196

WorkHub 7922 S Broadway Avenue

Lindale:

Lindale Kinzie Community Center 912 Mt Sylvan Street

Whitehouse:

TASCA Activity Center10495 County Road 2167

Voters are not required to wear masks, but the Smith County Elections Office is encouraging voters to do so as one of its COVID19 safety precautions.

There will be hand sanitizing stations will be at the front and back of all polling locations. Voters will have to stand six feet apart while waiting in line to vote.

Also six feet apart, will be the election machines. Disposable swabs and gloves will be given to voters to use on machines, but surfaces will also be routinely sanitized throughout the day.

If you re sick, disabled, 65 years or older, will be out of the country during early voting, or in jail but eligible to vote, you can send your ballot by mail or drop it off to the Smith County Elections Office. Make sure include a picture of your photo ID.

For those that have applied and are eligible for mail-in voting, should have received their ballots or will soon. They were mailed out on October 1.

If you need a ride to the polls, some organizations in Tyler are offering free lifts. However, you'll have to make an appointment first.